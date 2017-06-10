Sangakkara inspired Sri Lanka stunner: Mathews

Angelo Mathews says an inspirational session in the nets with Kumar Sangakkara laid the foundations for Sri Lanka's stunning Champions Trophy victory against India. Sangakkara is retired from international duty, but the legendary Sri Lanka batsman is currently playing for Surrey and he took the opportunity to spend some time with his country's emerging youngsters before Thursday's crucial clash with India. Still in fine form with Surrey, Sangakkara opted against coming out of retirement for the Champions Trophy, but the 39-year-old clearly still has an influence off the field.

And Sri Lanka captain Mathews revealed some tips from Sangakkara this week helped turn the tide. "Kusal met Sanga to get some batting tips because he is the king," Mathews said. "We all look up to him and take advice from him, all the batters. He taught us good things about how to play on these tracks. The guys met him, took a lot of advice and went out there and did it today."

Warner credits Root dust-up for 'life balance'

Australia vice-captain David Warner believes he's a better man for the incident that saw him punch England's Joe Root in a Birmingham bar four years ago. Warner was suspended and fined after the incident during the 2013 Champions Trophy following England's victory over Australia at Edgbaston. Now almost four years to the day, Australia are back at Edgbaston for what is set to be a must-win Champions Trophy group fixture against arch-rivals England on Saturday, with Warner and Root key batsmen for their respective teams. "It was a learning curve for myself," Warner told reporters. "I was young and now I'm old," the 30-year-old left-hander added. "I've two kids and I'm married. There's a lot of settling down there. It definitely was (key) to me becoming the person I am today, not just the cricketer. We all go through periods when we're young and naive. It's not about stuffing up and moving on, it's about learning the ropes of being away on tour for such a long period of time. There are things you have to think about as a youngster: what you can or can't I do." Warner, reflecting on the changes in his life, said: "I probably didn't work that out at that stage. But now I have and I have a great balance on and off the field."

India are not invincible, concedes Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday. "I think Sri Lanka played really well," Kohli told a news conference following his team's seven-wicket loss. "The other teams are also champions and that needs to be kept in mind. We are not invincible." India had beaten Sri Lanka in 14 of their last 17 one-day internationals, including the last five. "We all felt we had enough on the board at the halfway mark," Kohli said. "We trusted our bowlers, but they (Sri Lanka) were pretty good on the day. Kept their momentum going and executed their shots really well.

Our bowlers bowled decently, but they batted really well." Kohli blamed poor execution as India's bowlers took only one wicket, the other two Sri Lankan wickets coming from run-outs as they achieved the highest successful run chase in the tournament's history. "There is always hindsight when you don't win games. As I said we bowled decently well, but the execution wasn't quite there," added Kohli, who was out for a duck to complete a bad day for one of the world's leading batsmen. "Obviously, there is food for thought but you have got to give credit to other teams as well. You don't take any team lightly. It's going to be like this throughout the tournament and we don't expect anything less."

Smith targets ‘predictable’ England

Australia will look to expose England's predictability in their must-win Champions Trophy clash on Saturday, but skipper Steve Smith isn't expecting any charity from the tournament favourites in a match the Aussies must win to stay alive in the competition. Under skipper Eoin Morgan and coach Trevor Bayliss, England have lost just seven of 27 ODIs at home since the World Cup and when batting first in all countries, they've scored 300 or more 17 times from 24 attempts in the past two years. But Smith says there are some holes in England's armour that the Australians will look to exploit. "I'd say they're quite predictable with the way they play," Smith said. "They don't like to change a lot so from our aspect we know that and that's something we can play on. Obviously they've got some dangerous batters in their line-up who can score big runs and quick runs as well. Just their plans, the way they structure their innings and the way their bowlers are used and what the bowlers do (can be predictable). The bowlers have a set of skills that we know quite well and we know what they are going to do. So you're halfway through the battle, if that makes sense. It's been 18 months (since we last played them), but we've played a lot against each other. Whether it's in the IPL, or with each other, so we know each other's game pretty well. I think they've played some good cricket, particularly here in England. They know these conditions well, they are a dangerous side and are playing well at the moment."