England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Australia in their Champions Trophy Group A match at Edgbaston today.

England, already through to the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world´s top eight one-day international sides, were unchanged from the team that beat New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Australia who had to win this match to go through to the last four after no result washouts in their first two Group A games against New Zealand and Bangladesh, were also unchanged from the side that suffered a frustrating washout when on the verge of victory against Bangladesh at the Oval on Monday.

Grey skies above Edgbaston suggested that this match too could be interrupted by bad weather, with rain forecast later in the day.

Australia resisted the temptation to bring in the big-hitting Chris Lynn or recall seamer John Hastings.

Only a win will do for World Cup champions Australia in Saturday´s match as another no result would see Bangladesh, who defeated New Zealand by five wickets in Cardiff on Friday, into the knockout phase.

Australia have not won at Edgbaston for 12 matches in all formats at Edgbaston since an Ashes Test success in 2001, with that run including a group defeat by England in the last Champions Trophy four years ago.

Teams

England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith (capt), Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wkt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.