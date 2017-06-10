1. Cristiano Ronaldo

R eal Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the top of Forbes magazine’s list of 100 highest-paid athletes. The 32-year-old Portugal forward is estimated to have earned a total of $93 million between his football salary of $58m and $35m in endorsement income.

2. LeBron James

LeBron Raymone James is an American professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball Association. James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA title in 2016, is second on the Forbes list earning a total of $86.2m.

3. Lionel Messi

Barcelona soccer star Lionel Messi earned a total of $80m in the past year and stood at number three on the list of the world's highest paid athletes. He earned $27m in endorsement income alone, half of which was generated from his deal with German sportswear brand, Adidas.

4. Roger Federer

Switzerland's Roger Federer, regarded as some to be the best tennis player of all time, earned $64m in the past year. Federer has won $104m in prize money through his in his career. However the amount is dwarfed by the Glad Slam-winners off-court earnings from appearances and endorsements.

5. Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors guard Kevin Durant, who shocked the world by leaving Oklahoma City ahead of the 2016-2017 season, was ranked number 5 on the Forbes list, reflecting no change from his position on the list in the previous year.

The American basketball player earned $60.6m in the past year.

6. Andrew Luck

American football quarterback, Andrew Luck, earned $50m ? number 5 on Forbes list. Beyond Nike, Luck has signed endorsement deals with TD Ameritrade, DirecTV, Panini and BodyArmor, Forbes magazine said.

7. Rory McIlroy

The Northern Irish professional golfer, who is a member of both the European and PGA Tours, shares the sixth spot with Luck on the Forbes list. In the past year, he, too, earned a total of $50m.

8. Stephen Curry

Since, he signed his four-year contract in 2014, Stephen Curry has been "one of the NBA's biggest bargains," according to Forbes magazine. The Golden State Warriors guard, earned 47.3m in the past year. His $12.1m salary for the 2016-17 season was 85th highest in the NBA, Forbes added.

9. James Harden

Playing as point-guard for the Houston Rockets, James Harden became the first NBA player to score 2,000 points and assist on 2,000 points as well in the 2016 season, Forbes reported. He earned a total of $46.6 M in the past year.

10. Lewis Hamilton

World Formula One racing champion Lewis Hamilton, was ranked number ten on Forbes list, with his earnings standing at $46m. Hamilton won 10 F1 races during 2016.