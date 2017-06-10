ISLAMABAD - Former fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz demanded complete inquiry against coach and team management for throwing away Champions Trophy Group B opening encounter against India.

Talking to The Nation, Sarfraz said: “I want to know a few simple things and seek answers from coach and captain. Firstly, why pathetic playing XI was selected for the highly important fixture against India and secondly, why an injured and half fit Wahab Riaz was preferred over Junaid Khan, who took four wickets against Bangladesh in practice match. On what grounds Sarfraz Ahmed opted to bowl first after winning the toss and if he had done that on logical grounds, then why he opted to start the new ball with spinner Imad Wasim, who is not a wicket-taking bowler or who could provide breakthroughs up front. Why fast bowlers were not utilised from both ends in the initial part of the Indian innings. Seeing this all, everything looks highly fishy fishy and I can feel something wrong.”

Sarfraz said Imad Wasim was given too many excessive overs while Hafeez was not brought into action, who could have made the difference like he did against the ICC No 1 ODI team South Africa. “According to me, head coach Micky Arthur is responsible for the defeat. I feel the team underperformed deliberately. Top fit players should have been part of the playing XI. I demand Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to conduct an inquiry into poor state of affairs of the PCB. Pakistan team and PCB needs to be fixed. I have no hope from PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan, that’s why I appealed to the PM, as it is about the reputation and image of the country which is at stake, such humiliating loss is not acceptable to masses,” he said and added: “Being a former cricketer, I know Pakistan is blessed with immense amount of talent but the only need is to select the team on merit.”

The former pacer said: “Look what Sri Lankans did to so-called Indian top class bowling. Prior to the match, Indians and international teams were not ready to give even outside chance to Sri Lanka against India and termed them B or even C class side, but the Sri Lankans just tore apart Indian bowling, as they played as one unit and that was the difference between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.”

“I must give credit to Pakistan team for bouncing back in style against South Africa, but body language and the team selection made the difference. As I demanded inquiry, it is based on that simple fact that if we can beat South Africans with almost same playing XI, then why we were completely outclassed by India. The way the bowlers restricted mighty Proteas batting line up, which is the very best in business is highly appreciable, but once again M Aamir failed to perform the role, which was being expected from him. He is suppose to spearhead Pakistan bowling and provide wickets up front. A role in which Aamir flopped miserably, I strongly recommend the team management must take bold decisions,” he added.

The former cricketer said he felt that Pakistan bowling was strong and balanced enough to win the last encounter of the group against Sri Lankans comfortably. “Our batting is also superior than Lankans. In case Pakistan win the toss and weather is cloudy and there are overcast conditions, I suggest Pakistan should bowl first and try to bowl out Sri Lankans as quickly as possible. I strongly feel now Pakistan team has golden chance of making it to the semifinals as Indians are on a low and South Africans will cash the opportunity on offer.

“Pakistan must be aware of complacency as they are known to let things off the hook. They must enter against Sri Lanka with positive and aggressive frame of mind. Hafeez, Azhar and Babar Azam must rotate the strike and try to play very less dot balls. My best wishes are with the green caps and hopefully, they will play like they did against South Africa and win the trophy for the nation,” Sarfraz concluded.