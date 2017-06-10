Brazil manager Tite is considering changes for Tuesday's game against Australia after blasting his side's poor finishing in Friday's loss to Argentina.

The world's number one ranked team wasted several scoring opportunities as Argentina hung on for a 1-0 win in their Superclasico at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A goal from Sevilla defender Gabriel Mercado just before half-time proved the winner as Argentina gained a morale-boosting victory under new manager Jorge Sampaoli.

"They (Argentina) were not that superior, but we needed more precision in our finishing to take our opportunities," Tite said.

“We have a lot of things to assess and I might need to make some changes so that we play with better coherence and in a more organized way."