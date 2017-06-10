PR KARACHI - World Group president Shahzeb Mehmood Trunkwala Friday announced to bring former Chelsea legend John Terry to Pakistan where he will join the coveted line up of international players in the “Ronaldinho and Friends’ squad to play an exhibition match under Leisure Leagues this summer.

John Terry is one of the most decorated players in football history. In his role as the England and Chelsea captain, he has 5 Premiere League titles, 4 FA Cup titles, 1 Champions Leagues title and 1 UEFA Europe League title to his name.

Leisure Leagues has announced a long-term plan for all football enthusiasts to be part of their 5, 6 and 7-a-side football in Pakistan. Leisure Leagues Pakistan is a nationwide initiative of Trunkwala family to bring football in the country and create a platform for the local talent of Pakistan.

“Bringing international players of this stature to Pakistan is a step towards building the country’s image globally. At home, we want to empower our local talent and create a platform that gives every individual a chance to play football and groom their skills. We want the youth of Pakistan to pursue their passion for football without any hardship and eventually to showcase their talents internationally,” World Group chairman Mehmood Trunkwala said in his message.

The event was attended by chief guest Raza Rabbani, who congratulated Trunkwala family and Leisure Leagues for this commendable feat. He said: “I am glad to see the stellar line up of Ronaldinho and Friends, and hope to see this venture go a long way.”

Leisure Leagues Pakistan COO Ishaq Shah said: “Our aim is to ensure a nationwide platform for football players in Pakistan. We will provide the complete infrastructure to sustain football as a sport in Pakistan.” World Group president Shahzeb Trunkwala stated that the leagues would help players in Pakistan become international players, get scholarships in foreign varsities and placement opportunities abroad.

Raza Rabbani said: “I congratulate Mehmood Trunkwala and Leisure Leagues and World Group team for taking this initiative, which is a turning point for the youth of Pakistan. Pakistan has immense talent for many sports. To see that football in Pakistan is evolving with Trunkwala family and Leisure Leagues creating this platform to strengthen the local teams’ prowess is commendable. It is indeed a massive plan to have come from private sector and government is ready to support it whole heartedly. This venture is of great patriotic value which will create opportunities for Pakistanis and soften the image of the country in the world.”