Britain's John Surtees, the only man to be crowned a world champion in both Formula One and motorcycle grand prix racing, has died at the age of 83, it was announced Friday.

Surtees, who added the 1964 Formula One title to the 500cc motorcycle world championships he won in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960, "passed away peacefully" on Friday with his wife Jane and daughters Leonora and Edwina by his side.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our husband and father, John Surtees CBE," the statement said.

"John was admitted to St Georges Hospital, London in February with an existing respiratory condition and after a short period in intensive care he passed away peacefully this afternoon. His wife, Jane and daughters, Leonora and Edwina were by his side.

"John was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He was also one of the true greats of motorsport....We deeply mourn the loss of such an incredible, kind and loving man as well as celebrate his amazing life.

"He has set a very real example of someone who kept pushing himself at his peak and one who continued fighting until the very end."