HONG KONG:- Amidst the controversy of being asked to retire from international cricket, Misbah-ul-Haq just showed how much cricket he has left in him. He launched a massive attack against PCB by pelting six sixes against Hung Hom Jaguars while playing for Hong Kong United Island in the Hong Kong T20 Blitz. The Pakistani Test captain did not score the six sixes in one over though; he hit two off the last two deliveries off the 19th, and four off the last four balls off the 20th.–Agencies