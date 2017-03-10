ISLAMABAD - World record holder Pakistani Test cricketer Hasan Raza, who is now a UAE national and member of their cricket team, says that PCB’s indifference made him take this step.

In an interview to The Nation on Thursday, Hasan, who arrived Islamabad to play Patron’s Trophy for PTV, said he was eager to be part of national team and wanted to serve the country in the best possible way, but he was ignored repeatedly and this attitude of PCB disheartened him and compelled him to look for cricketing opportunities outside Pakistan.

"To a query regarding representing Pakistan team once again, Hasan replied: “I don’t think PCB will consider me. They wasted my prime time, as I staged comeback in the national team seven times and also attended national camps and academies but all in vain.” “Now I am playing cricket leagues around the globe and recently I played in the US All-star Tournament in Florida and was named the best batsman,” he added.

“I still believe I have enough cricket left in me and I want to prove critics wrong. Thanks to PTV for providing me a platform, where I can serve Pakistan cricket in some way,” he added. About his long cricketing career, he said: “When I was constantly ignored by the PCB, despite playing first class cricket since making my debut way back in 1996, when I played for Karachi Whites against Karachi Blues and scored 96 runs in the very first match, I was with no option but to change my loyalties and decided to represent UAE team.” He said he played the very first chapter of Lomborad U-15 World Cup in England at Lords and made his debut against India by scoring 80. “I was then selected for the national team for a side match against visiting Zimbabwe team at Sahiwal where I scored 58 in the first match.

Hasan said legendry Zaheer Abbas was the chief selector, when he was picked for the Test match. “I made debut at the age of 14 years and 227 days, a world-record both in Tests and ODIs. Only two days match was possible due to heavy fog in Faisalabad. I was then dropped in the second Test at Sheikupura and later was picked for Singer Cup in Sharjah, where I played first ODI against West Indies and scored 79 and was dropped again.”

He said senior players suggested the selectors to let Hasan play in first class to gain experience before making into the national team. “In 1999, I scored double century (264) for HBL against Bahawalpur, and was selected to captain Pakistan team in U-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka in 1999. Again I represented Karachi Whites in first class in 1999 and moved to HBL in 2000. I went with Pakistan A team to Sri Lanka, scored two centuries and was selected for Pakistan national team for Australian tour at neutral venues of UAE and Sri Lanka. I was also picked for the second Test at Sharjah. Once again I was dropped and again selected for South Africa tour, and after that, I was never considered,” he added.

Hasan said he never lost his heart and continued working hard. “Once again I selected to play for Pakistan A team tour of Zimbabwe and Namibia. I had played in first class in 2002. Australian A team toured Pakistan where I scored two tons against them and was called up for Pakistan senior team camp for 2000 tour of England. I was finally recalled again for the national team in 2004 against England home series. In Multan, I played in the second Test but was dropped again.

“I played in domestic cricket for HBL, then I left HBL in 2015 and moved to PTV. I moved to UAE to play domestic cricket leagues there. After series of great performances in 2014, I was declared the best batsman in Bukhatir League. I wanted to stay in UAE to represent UAE national team and after a few months, I succeeded in achieving my aim,” Hasan concluded.