Shiffrin can tighten World Cup grip

LOS ANGELES - American Mikaela Shiffrin will try to tighten her grip on the overall Women's Alpine World Cup points lead when the global ski tour races Friday and Saturday at Squaw Valley. Shiffrin owns nine World Cup victories this season entering Friday's giant slalom competition and Saturday's slalom race, which serve as tuneup events for the World Cup Finals next week at Aspen, Colorado. Coming back to home snow with six total races remaining, Shiffrin leads the overall standings with 1,323 points. Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec ranks second, 178 points back, with Swiss Lara Gut in third, 300 points adrift. "I'm happy to go into the US races with the overall lead," she said. Shiffrin has won six slalom races, two giant slaloms and a super combined on the World Cup tour this season.–AFP

Army, Navy, Police register victories

LAHORE - Pakistan Army, Navy and Police have won their respective matches on the second day of the ongoing 1st IGP Gold Cup Volleyball Tournament here at the Wapda Sports Complex on Thursday. In the first encounter of the day, Army beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 25-21, 25-23, 18-25 and 25-19. Boys from KP demonstrated their class against their experienced opponents but Asim of Army effectively blocked most of their smashes while Fakhar and Zaheer showed their class in the last game, as their serves were accurate enough to earn crucial points for Army. In the second match of the day, Navy defeated Punjab 25-9, 25-16 and 25-18 while the third and last match of the day, Police outclassed Azad Kashmir 25-15, 25-15 and 25-10. Kashif Mansoor, Ahsan Bilal and M Usman played well from Police.–Staff Reporter

National Open Polo matches rescheduled

LAHORE - The National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2017 was rescheduled after consecutive rains and it will now commence on Sunday. The inaugural encounter will be contested between Ravi Autos and Barry’s on Sunday while Master Paints (Black) will vie against Newage/Master Paints in the second match. Lahore Polo Club secretary Col (R) Shoaib Aftab said: “Every year, this premier polo activity is conducted in a befitting manner and each and every moment of it is enjoyed by polo enthusiasts. Unfortunately, consecutive rains didn’t allow us to start it in time, and forced us to reschedule it. But good news is that weather is going to fine from Sunday onwards, so it will be festivity all-around soon after its commencement, and it will go on with same gusto and grace.”–Staff Reporter

PTBF, STBA officials meet Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) and Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association (STBA) officials visited Governor House to meet Governor M Zubair and appraised him about the achievements made by both federation and association in the game in Pakistan. The delegation comprised of PTBF patron-in-chief Abbass Khan Saldera, PTBF SVP Mirza Aleem Agha, who is also STBA president, VP Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, joint secretary Romis Ali, Pakistan No 1 bowler Sardar Ahmer Abbass Saldera and Daniyal Shah. Governor was appraised on the growing popularity of bowling in Pakistan, how federation has been working day and night to groom young talent and providing them with opportunities to showcase their skills at international competitions. They requested the governor to lend a helping hand to the PTBF so that they could conduct international events including Tenpin Bowling World Cup in Pakistan. As a token of appreciation, a cheque of Rs 50,000 was presented to Sardar Ahmer and Rs 100,000 to Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association in recognition of their services to this sport.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore vice chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah hits a shot during the university’s 4th annual inter-departmental cricket tournament.