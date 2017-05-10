ZEIST - Veteran coach Dick Advocaat is returning to the Dutch national team aiming to kick them into shape fast and save the country's World Cup hopes, football federation officials announced Monday. Advocaat, 69, will return for a third stint in charge of the team, taking over from Danny Blind, sacked in March after the Dutch were felled 2-0 by Bulgaria. The shock defeat has left the once proud Dutch clinging to only the slimmest of hopes of reaching the World Cup finals in Russia. Advocaat, currently at Turkish club Fenerbahce, will be joined by former Dutch star Ruud Gullit as assistant coach. It was "a short term" strategy, admitted KNVB federation's technical director Hans van Breukelen to reporters, adding it was "just to qualify for the World Cup".