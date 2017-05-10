ISLAMABAD - Dr Amir Khan and Usman Raja were elected president and secretary of the Rawalpindi Billiards and Snooker Association (RBSA) in its elections held here for next five years at Rawalpindi Press Club on Tuesday.

Salim Akhtar Rana, Faheem Anwar Khan and Zil-e-Hasnain were elected as patrons, M Hanif Abbasi as chairman, Syed Akram Shah deputy chairman, Qamar Zaman Khan senior vice president, Imran Khan, Malik Asghar and Amjed Biag as vice presidents, Syed Ali Hassan and Amir Shahzad joint secretaries, M Ayaz finance secretary, Babar Masih, Ch Shahzad Mehmood, Faisal Kiyani, Sh Naeem and Abdul Raheem players representatives, Qasim Nawaz Abbasi media advisor, Zubair Jaral and Rana Rohail legal advisors, Sarwat Nisar Mirza, Babar Masih, Qamar Zaman Khan and Asif Toba official coaches.

Executive committee members were M Attiq, M Bilal, Rizwan Dar, Burhan Sh, Raja Mukhtar, Rana Amanullah, M Usman, Rana Afzal, Syed M Afzal Shah, Raja Haris, Adnan Mughal, Shahid Mehmood, Asif Toba, Munir Ahmed, Usman Butt, M Hafiz, Rizwan Butt, Asif Mansoor, M Imran, Shakeeb Sh, Raja Touseef and Wasim Hassan.

Punjab Steering Committee for Sports chairman M Hanif Ababsi congratulated the newly-elected officials and announced to hold the biggest-prize money event. “We will conduct biggest prize-money Punjab CM Snooker Championship soon in which Rawalpindi based players will get huge boost. Besides cricket, hockey, football and snooker are also on our top priority list.”

Abbasi, who is also chairman of RBSA, also promised to provide snooker players the best facilities in Punjab as well as in the entire country and flourish this sport at grassroots level. “We were twice world champions in snooker and according to me, Pakistani player must win the coveted title for the third time. I also want former champions from Rawalpindi. Babar Masih, Abdul Raheem, Javed Junior and Mudassar Sheikh and others to should work hard to bring laurels for the country. Fatheeha Khawani was also observed for the late patron-in-chief Abrar Azeem and glorious tributes were paid to him for his valuable services.