ISLAMABAD - Australian team has confirmed its participation in the fifth edition of the Blind Cricket World Cup 2018 to be hosted by Pakistan. Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) would be hosting the World Cup matches in Pakistan and Dubai scheduled to be held early next year. PBCC chairman Syed Sultan Shah said Australia was the fifth team to confirm its participation in the tournament. "India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal had also confirmed their participations in the event while South Africa and West Indies are yet to confirm their entries.”