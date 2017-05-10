NEW DELHI - The Indian sport of kabaddi has received a major boost with Chinese mobile company VIVO signing a five-year deal worth $46.7 million to sponsor the game's popular league. Pro Kabaddi has held its own among the myriad professional sporting leagues to emerge in the wake of the lucrative and hugely successful Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament in 2008. Kabaddi attracts impressive viewer ratings in a competitive market dominated by cricket, but where smaller shares are fiercely contested by other popular sports leagues including badminton and hockey. "This association is important for us as Pro Kabaddi league has reached incredible heights and now proudly stands as one of the most successful leagues in India," Vivo India CEO Kent Cheng said.