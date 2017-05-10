ETNA - Australian Rohan Dennis pulled out of the Giro d'Italia during the fourth stage to the summit of Mount Etna in Sicily as he continued to suffer from injuries sustained in a crash. Dennis's maiden Giro started in disastrous fashion, the BMC rider suffering injuries in a high-speed spill on stage three that left him with severe road rash and complaining of a sore head and neck. Dennis -- a former world record holder for track cycling's hour event -- failed to recover sufficiently to continue. He started the 181km ride from Cefalu to Mount Etna, the first summit finish o the race. But a message by BMC posted on their Twitter account three hours after the start said: "Unfortunately, @RohanDennis has been forced to abandon the race due to the effects of his stage 3 crash."