LONDON - Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari has promised to walk off the pitch again if he has to endure any more racial abuse during a match. Muntari was sent off last week for leaving the field after claiming he was racially abused during. The 32-year-old, who was initially booked for dissent, had his suspension overturned, but he believes racism is "everywhere and getting worse" and he is determined to take a stand. "I went through hell and was treated like a criminal," he told BBC Sport on Monday. "I went off the field because it wasn't right for me to be on the field while I have been racially abused. If I had this problem today, tomorrow or the next game I would go off again." He also Muntari called on FIFA to do more to clampdown on the evil of racism.
