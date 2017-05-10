Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to take up the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Indian cricket board refused to compensate for not playing with Pakistan in bilateral series as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to details, the PCB had received a response from Indian cricket board on the notice sent last week demanding compensation for not playing with Pakistan in bilateral series as outlined in the MoU.

Indian cricket board has raised some points. One of them is they don’t consider the MOU a binding legal agreement between the two boards.

Secondly, they have pointed out that permission of government is necessary for any Indo-Pak series and since their government is not giving them permission, they can’t play with Pakistan.

Talking to media, a PCB official said they would be taking up the matter in the ICC’s Annual General Meeting to be held in June. “The agreement to play series against India was a legal contract but India did not honour it,” he said.

He said the final constitution of winding up of the Big 3 would also be approved in the meeting.