West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat on the first morning of the third and final Test at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday.

Having levelled the series with a 106-run win in the second match in Barbados a week ago, the home side named an unchanged XI in pursuit of a first Test series win for five years against a team ranked higher than them.

In the farewell international appearances for captain Misbah ul Haq and senior batsman Younis Khan, Pakistan have made two changes from the second Test loss.

Left-handed opening batsman Shan Masood replaced the unwell Ahmed Shehzad while fast-medium bowler Hasan Ali makes his Test debut at the expense of leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who struggled in his first Test appearance at Kensington Oval.

Pakistan have never won a Test series in the Caribbean on seven previous tours.

Teams:

West Indies:

Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Vishaul Singh, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.

Pakistan:

Misbah ul Haq (captain), Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas.