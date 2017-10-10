ISLAMABAD - Islamabad were in hot water against champions Wapda in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 round three Pool A match here at Diamond Ground on Monday.

In all, 24 wickets fell on the first day. Islamabad, batting first, were all out for 81 in 32.1 overs with Fahad Iqbal scoring 27. Test discarded M Asif clinched 5-28 while Zulfiqar Babar took 3-15 and M Ali Bhutta 2-27. Wapda were all out for 116 in 27 overs, thus took crucial 35-run first innings lead. Aamir made 43. Shahzad Azam Rana grabbed 5-40 and Hamza Nadeem 4-35. In another Pool A match at Abbottabad Stadium, NBP finished day one at 70-1 in 16 overs against Peshawar while in pool B match at Pinid Stadium, PTV scored 42-1 against Rawalpindi.