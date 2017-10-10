Lahore - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hassan called on Wapda chairman and Wapda Sports Board patron-in-chief Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (r) here at Wapda House on Monday.

The matters relating to promotion of sports in the country were discussed during the meeting. The Wapda chairman briefed the POA chief about the strategies for elevating the standard of sports in Pakistan and the incentives and welfare measures for the sportspersons.

Gen Arif lauded Wapda for its pivotal role in promotion of sports and betterment of players in the country. He also lauded Wapda for its initiatives in sports, especially ‘Wapda Endowment Fund for Sports’ and ‘Wapda Athletics Colts’.

It is pertinent to mention that Wapda has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. Wapda is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as more than 2200 players and sport officials are associated with various units of Wapda Sports Board across the country. Wapda players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions. Wapda has 65 teams – 37 men and 28 women – of different games.

At present, WAPDA is national champion in 33 sports and runners-up in 17 disciplines. It has also introduced four initiatives in sports for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players. These initiatives include ‘Wapda Endowment Fund for Sports’ to elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan; ‘WAPDA Athletics Colts’ to promote athletics in the country; ‘Focus on Fitness and Fielding’ and ‘T12 Cricket’ to improve fielding in Pakistan’s cricket.