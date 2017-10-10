ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) senior vice president Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi met with gold and silver medals winning Pakistan junior players here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday and also awarded cash prizes to them.

Shahid promised the players to provide the tournaments, training, rackets, shoes, accommodation and all the facilities they need. But he also made it clear that there will be no compromise on discipline as the players have to listen to coaches and have to play their heart out to win medal for the country. “I will not leave no stone unturned to bring finances for the players and provide them with at least 7 to 8 PSA tournaments, while I will also encourage females, as without investing on ladies, we can’t move forward. It is my aim from day first that I will quit, if I fail to deliver. My only aim is to help Pakistan squash regain lost glory.”

He said: “I know with the passion, determination and will, we will attain all the set goals and targets one by one. I know there is huge competition, but I also know, we have guts and talent in almost every age group. I have conducted the country-wide trials, given clear instructions to all the associations to conduct matches, as Pakistan Open and $25,000 PSA women champions are going to take place at Islamabad in December.

“I want to make my players mentally and physically strong and turn them into world beaters. I can see Qamar Zaman, Jahangir and Jansher among the juniors sitting in front of me, but they just need to believe in themselves if they want to rule the world,” he added.

Shahid said complete revamp is on the cards. “I have appointed Atlas Khan and Tahir Iqbal in Peshawar to train players at Hashim Khan Complex and I will directly monitor their progress. I know Peshawar is blessed with natural talent and it is my responsibility to provide them every possible facility, funds and PSA events so that they may excel at higher level.

Secretary Tahir Sultan and PNSA Director Aftab Qureshi will visit Peshawar today and meet with newly-appointed coaches, players and legend Qamar Zaman. It is only matter of time, if the players respond well and pay heed to what they are taught, they can beat any given player,” he added.

The SVP also said he is sending referees to Malaysia to conduct courses, which is very important for them to know latest changes and techniques and then conduct top players’ matches. “We are paying attention towards all areas and facilitating everyone in the best possible way. It is high time senior players like Farhan Mehboob and others should also start delivering and win events abroad or at least prove their worth. “I am not going to waste time and money on non-performers, as it’s tax-payers money and we have to spend it very carefully. I am not bothered about funds as I have promised to bring private sponsorship for the players, who will show progress. Handing over cash awards to the junior players shows that the PSF will keep on showering cash awards to medal winners.

I hope Pakistan men’s team will deliver in upcoming World Team Squash Championship in France,” Shahid concluded.