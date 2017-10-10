ISLAMABAD - A meeting, in connection with holding the 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games from December 7 to 11, was held here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday under the chair of PSB Director General Akhtar Ganjera.

Director Media Azam Dar said all the stakeholders attended the meeting to discuss and finalise the arrangements for holding the Games. Director sports Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, FATA, Islamabad Sports Boards and all Deputy Director General of Pakistan Sports Board also attended the meeting.

Ganjera told the participants that basic objectives of the project are to create environment conducive for promoting national harmony by engaging youth in healthier activities like sports and to hunt fresh talent to groom them for higher level. “We are required to revive interest in sports among the general public, create sports culture in the country, promote national health and raise national fitness level.”

IPC minister Riaz Pirzada will request the prime minister to inaugurate the Games whereas President of Pakistan will be requested to attend the closing ceremony as chief guest.

The house decided that the Games would be held from December7-11 here at Pakistan Sports Complex. It was also decided that 13 games (men & women) namely athletics (men & women), badminton (men & women), hockey (men & women), judo (men & women), karate (men & women), netball (men & women), squash (men & women), table tennis (men & women), taekwondo (men), weightlifting (men), tennis (men & women), volleyball (men & women) and wrestling (men) will be organized.

All the participating boards were requested to organise the training camps for effective preparation and participation in the Games. They are advised to finalise requirement of their contingent and the same must be submitted to the PSB before October 25. The winners will be awarded cash prizes.

The house unanimously decided that the age limit of the participating players will be under-25 year up to December 31. No departmental players will be eligible to feature in the event. The house also finalized the entitlement of the participating teams, technical officials and volunteers. PSB DG categorically told all the stakeholders that the Games would be held under the ages of national sports federations, which will be responsible for the technical conduct of the Games.