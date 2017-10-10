Valverde to miss Tour de France

MADRID - Top Spanish cyclist Alejandro Valverde revealed on Monday he would target the Giro d'Italia and la Vuelta a Espana next season, but said he would skip the Tour de France. The 37-year-old was on solid form until a broken knee suffered in bad fall in the Tour de France's opening day time-trial ended his season. "I don't want go to the Tour de France next year," said Valverde, who began 2017 by clinching two classics and the Tour of the Basque Country. "I'm going to concentrate on the Giro and the Vuelta," said Valverde, who won the Vuelta in 2009, was third in Tour de France in 2015 and third in Giro in 2016. Valverde is also targeting a tilt at a world title, having come close on numerous occasions. "Next year there's a really hard world championships route in Austria," said Valverde.–AFP

Xavi open to being Qatar WC 2022 coach

DOHA - Xavi Hernandez said he is open to being Qatar's coach when it hosts the 2022 World Cup and rebuffed critics by claiming he is "very proud" to be in Doha. The Barcelona great, 37, who currently plays in Qatar for Al Sadd, told AFP he is "90 percent" certain to retire at the end of this season and then launch his coaching career. And the World Cup winner says he wants to coach on the biggest stage. Asked if that mean being Qatar's coach in 2022, he replied: "Why not? I think it would be nice to be a coach here for the national team. "We will see. I need experience, I need staff, I need everything but at least I know the Qatari players, I know the environment here." The Spanish 2010 World Cup winner added: "I am here to help them to be better, to compete well at this World Cup.”–AFP

Mustafi suffers injury on Germany duty

BERLIN - Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi limped out of Germany's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Sunday, with head coach Joachim Loew suspecting a serious injury. "It doesn't look good, it looks like he had torn a ligament. We're waiting for a full diagnosis, but it looks like he will be out for a while," admitted Loew after Germany's 5-1 win in their final World Cup qualifier. The centre-back pulled up with what looked like a thigh injury on 36 minutes and hobbled off the pitch, helped by Germany's medical staff. It was a costly first half for the Germans in Kaiserslautern as Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele also went off with a leg injury in the opening 45 minutes. Germany secured their place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia with an away win against Northern Ireland last Thursday.–AFP

Steele retains US PGA Open crown

SAN FRANCISCO - Brendan Steele fired a final-round 69 on Sunday to win the US PGA Tour Safeway Open for the second straight year. Steele, who started the day two shots off the lead of rookie Tyler Duncan, finished with a 15-under total of 273 for a two-shot triumph over Tony Finau. Finau also closed with a 69 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, seeking his first win since the 2013 British Open, was within one stroke of the lead late in the round but settled for a share of third place after a 70 for 276. He was tied with fellow American Chesson Hadley, who sined for a 73. Duncan got off to a disastrous start with three bogeys to open his round. He carded a 75 to share fifth with Canadian Graham DeLaet (72) on 277.–AFP

Kyrgios says found a purpose in life

SYDNEY - Troubled Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios says he has finally found a purpose in life and will build a facility for disadvantaged kids after being struck by the death of a young boy from cancer. The combustible but talented 22-year-old, who had another meltdown in losing the China Open final to Rafael Nadal on Sunday, has long struggled with his demons, repeatedly losing focus mid-match and arguing with umpires and fans. He has made no bones about not taking tennis seriously enough, and on Monday said it was down to feeling like he had no real purpose in life. Now he has one. "You've no doubt noticed that I'm not all that good at hiding the fact I'd rather be somewhere else a lot of the time. So, what have I been doing it for?" he wrote in www.playersvoice.com.au.–AFP