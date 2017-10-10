Lahore - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday called up left-arm fast bowler Usman Khan to replace the injured M Aamir for the five-ODI series against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Aamir, who has been an automatic selection for Pakistan in all three formats since his return, picked up a stress-related injury of his right shin during the ongoing Test in Dubai. He went off the field towards the end of the first evening of the second Test, halfway through his 17th over. He returned to bowl next day, only to break down again, visibly discomfited. He was sent for an MRI scan, which revealed the extent of his shin injury. He was subsequently advised to rest for three weeks, ruling him out of the ongoing Test and the ODI series that follows.

Usman Shinwari has been on the selectors' radar for the last two years, having made his Twenty20 international debut in 2013. He announced himself with a memorable spell against a Misbah-ul-Haq led SNGPL in the final of the departmental T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium in 2013, picking up five wickets for nine runs in 3.1 overs, helping his side Faysal Bank crush SNGPL by 78 runs.

He has played four T20Is for Pakistan, during one of which he sustained a back injury, missing a major chunk of the 2014-15 season. Since his return, the quick has taken 44 wickets in 12 first-class matches, becoming a prominent name on the domestic circuit. He has been an integral member of the Karachi Kings side in the Pakistan Super League for the last two years, and was retained by the franchise for the third season of the tournament.

However, he is yet to play ODI or Test cricket. The ODI series begins on October 13, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.