James Anderson's career-best figures have catapulted the England pacer to the top of the International Cricket Council's Test bowling rankings.

The swing bowler produced something of a clinic as he took seven for 42 against West Indies — a haul that included his 500th Test wicket — in England's nine-wicket win at Lord's on Saturday that saw them to a 2-1 series victory.

Anderson has now overtaken India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja to regain the number one spot he most recently held in August last year.

The 35-year-old Anderson is also the oldest bowler to top the rankings since Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in July 2009, a feat that ends a memorable season for the Lancashire star who took 39 wickets in seven Tests for England this home season at an average of just 14.1 England's series win over West Indies kept them third in the Test standings, behind India and South Africa.