LAHORE - All hope is not lost, yet. Fans desperate to join in on the action at Gaddafi Stadium for Pakistan vs World XI T20 matches can still purchase their tickets online and at 20 Bank of Punjab branches across the city. The PCB Saturday informed fans through Twitter that ticket denominations of Rs2,500, Rs4,000 and Rs6,000 have been made available online again, after e-ticket reservations were closed earlier this week following a sell-out. Meanwhile, tickets remain available at 20 branches of the Bank of Punjab in Lahore, which will continue to sell the tickets till 10pm today as well as on Sunday.