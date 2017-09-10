Ko tied for lead at Indianapolis golf

INDIANAPOLIS - Former world number one Lydia Ko fired an eight-under-par 64 to take a share of the lead after the second round of the LPGA Tech Championship on Sunday. Ko, of New Zealand, vaulted into a tie with American Lexi Thompson who is also at 15-under 129 with one round remaining in the tournament at the Brickyard Crossing course in Indianapolis. The 20-year-old Kiwi, who is seeking her first win in over a year, birdied five consecutive holes in one stretch. She had nine birdies and one bogey in her round. "I've enjoyed being in this position and being able to hit some good shots and give myself good looks at birdies," said Ko. "When you start doing that, it builds your confidence." Taiwan's Candie Kung is alone in third after shooting a 64. Three strokes behind Kung is Ashleigh Buhai.–AFP

Islamabad Police beat Shalimar Club

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police defeated Shalimar Cricket Club by 5 wickets in a friendly T/20 match played here at F-11/2 Cricket Ground. Shalimar skipper won the toss and opted to bat first and were bowled out for 142 in the 20th over. Azeem top scored with 32 while Jabbar made 27, Khalid 25 and Ghulam Mustafa 18. Ayub Awan was the pick of the ICT Police bowlers grabbing 3 for 21 while M Tahir also chipped in with 3 for 22 and Bilal Ahmad took 2 for 19. Chasing 143 runs for victory, Police achieved the target in 19.5 overs losing 5 wickets. Ayub Awan was the hero of the day as he first picked 3 wickets and then scored match-winning 38. Gul Hameed remained unbeaten after scoring 26 while M Tahir made 22 and Abid Ali 20. Ibrahim took 3 for 32 and Abdullah took 2 for 35. Ayub Awan was named player of the match for his all-round display. IGP Islamabad congratulated Islamabad Police for carving out victory and assured his all out support to police teams in future too.–Staff Reporter

ICC security consultant Smare visits PSCA

Lahore – ICC Security Consultant, David Smare along with Director Security PCB, Col M Azam Khan visited PSCA to gain first-hand insight of PSCA’s security arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan vs. World XI cricket matches. COO PSCA Akbar Nasir Khan took the ICC-PCB security team to PPIC3 for demonstration of project’s security and surveillance prowess fortified by integrated policing mechanism and network of strategically installed 217 high-resolution security cameras that cover full terrain of multiple possible World-XI routes and surroundings swathes of Gaddafi Stadium. The combined security team monitored the monitoring process of the possible routes along with additional supporting arrangements such as Mobile Command Center, and camera-capable Special Surveillance Vehicles. The ICC and PCB combined security officials expressed not only core satisfaction on the heightened security measures entrenched by IC3 project but also highly appreciated CM’s vison of Digital Punjab behind the same. They were also hopeful of the fact that opening of similar IC3 projects in the imminent PSCA expansion drive to digitize and integrate security frontiers in Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi will prosper chances of international cricketing in those regions.–PR

World Cup trophy starts tour in Moscow

MOSCOW - The World Cup trophy tour began a worldwide tour in Moscow on Saturday at a ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino. Ten months before the 2018 World Cup kicks off there, the ceremony took place at Luzhniki stadium, which has been fully renovated and will also host the final and five other matches. The event was also attended by football stars of the past -- Bebeto of Brazil and former French striker David Trezeguet. Putin has promised that his country will complete the preparations on time. –AFP