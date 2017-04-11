Matthew Mott has won a three-year contract extension as coach of Australia's women's team, taking him through until after they are the host team for the World Twenty20 tournament in 2020, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Cricket Australia's decision to re-sign Mott, who had previously coached New South Wales and Glamorgan, arrived before the team led by Meg Lanning prepared to compete for the 50-over World Cup in England later this year, with an Ashes series against England to follow.

"I'm really excited to have re-signed as coach of this incredibly talented group of cricketers and am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve," Mott said.

"This group has tasted sustained success over a period of time and that's a real credit to each and every player and their dedication to maintaining their position as the best team in the world,” he added.

Having replaced Cathryn Fitzpatrick in 2015, Mott oversaw an Australian Ashes win in England later that year, the first time this had been achieved since 2001.

Last year, Australia women were beaten finalists in the World T20 in India and also claimed the inaugural ICC Women's Championship, which also qualified them for the World Cup this year.

"It's a really exciting time in women's cricket both in Australia and internationally, with a number of countries making strong strides forward and we know we need to work as hard as we can to continue to improve," CA's team performance manager Pat Howard said.

"It's terrific to have Matthew on board for another three years and we're excited to see what he and the Australian team can achieve over that period,” he added.

"Matthew has a strong relationship with all the members of the squad and his record shows that he knows how to get the best out of his players. The next 12 months are huge for this group, they have the chance to continue their success in Australian sporting history and we believe Matthew is the person to make that happen."