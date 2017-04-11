ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday said the final and some matches of the fifth edition of the Blind Cricket World Cup 2018 would be played in Pakistan. PBCC chairman Syed Sultan Shah said Pakistan would be hosting the 2018 World Cup matches in Pakistan and Dubai. "Besides Pakistan, seven other teams would be participating in the World Cup including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Australia, South Africa and West Indies," he said.–Agencies