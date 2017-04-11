The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday issued a notice of charge to Nasir Jamshed for violation of board rules, PCB said in a press release.

According to PCB, Nasir Jamshed violated Articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code. He was required by PCB to respond within 14 days.

PCB had also “referred Shahzaib Hassan’s matter to the Anti-Corruption Tribunal (ACT)”.

PCB’s investigations with regard to any potential breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code will carry on as PCB continues with its relentless commitment to uproot the menace of corrupt practices from the game of cricket, the statement added.