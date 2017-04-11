1st FMC Squash Premier League

LAHORE – The preparations are in full swing to hold the country’s first ever FMC Squash Premier League from April 17 here at the Punjab Squash Complex. “It is going to be a fantastic squash league which will open a new era in the game in terms of identifying new talent,” said Punjab Squash Association (PSA) president Dr Nadeem Mukhtar on Monday. “Our efforts are focusing on infusing new blood in the game and we are confident that this league will serve our objective. With the three sessions of the league, we will be able to develop a pool of players at early level.” He said his ultimate objective was to make this league an international event and with the participation of foreign players in its next editions, the local players will be learning a lot and will improve their game.–Staff Reporter

Golden Eagles win T20 Veterans Cricket

LAHORE - Golden Eagles beat Chaudhary Sports by three wickets in the final to win the 7th Amar Cables T20 Veterans Cricket trophy here at the Shah Faisal ground on Monday. C Sports, batting first, scored 149-7 in 20 overs. Their main run-getters were Amar Butt (45), Ahmad Said (21), Javaid Hafeez (19), Shahid Ali (17), Ch Shafqat Hussain (15) and Abbas Chaudhary (13*). From Golden Eagles, Rauf Wain clinched 3-39, M Hafeez 1-20 and Rashid Latif Jr 1-23. In reply, Golden Eagles achieved the target for the loss of 7 wickets in 19 overs. Man of the match M Hafeez played was top scorer with unbeaten 46 while Ashfaq Aslam slammed 39 and M Zubair Butt 20. Javaid Hafeez grabbed 4-40. Qaiser Waheed and M Asif were umpires. Waleed Yaqoob acted as tournament coordinator and M Kazim was the scorer.–Staff Reporter

Grewen stuns Heera in SN Tennis

ISLAMABAD – Netherland’s Rik Van Grewen stunned Pakistan No 4 Heera Ashiq 2-1 in the Subh-e-Nau National Hard Court Tennis Championship quarterfinals here at Pakistan Sports Complex hard courts on Monday. It was second upset registered by Grewen, who earlier beat Pakistan No 7 Mudassar in the pre-quarterfinals. After losing the first set 2-6 against Heera, Grewen bounced back to take the next two sets 6-1, 6-4 to book berth in the semifinals. Top seed Aqeel Khan defeated Abdal Haider, while Shahzad Khan, Yasir Khan, M Muzammil, Heera Ashiq, Ahmed Ch and M Abid advanced to the next round. In the men’s doubles quarterfinals, Aqeel/Heera brushed aside Shahid/Shahzad, while Muzammil/Mudassar defeated Ahmed/Abdal and Saqib Umer/Hamza. Aqib Umer and Ahmed Asjad reached the semifinals of boys U-18.–Staff Reporter

Umair, Shamyl shine in Islamabad triumph

ISLAMABAD – Umair and Shamyl excelled in Islamabad’s 8-wicket thrashing win over Peshawar in the Catch EM Young U-13 Programme 2017 T20 Tournament first match here at Bhutto Cricket Ground on Monday. Put into bat first, Peshawar were bundled out for 101 in 18 overs with Najab Khan scoring 22. Umair Akhtar ripped through Peshawar top order by grabbing 5-13 while Saqib Ullah took 2-15. Islamabad achieved the target in 16 overs losing just two wickets. Opener Shamyl Hussian slammed unbeaten 50 and Raja Hamza 19. In the second match played at the same venue, Fata outclassed Abbottabad by 10 wickets. Batting first, Abbottabad scored 132-6 with Ch Shujah Zaheer scoring 58 and Afaq Khan 28. Haseeb took 3-9 and M Irfan 2-19. In reply, Fata achieved the target in 17.2 overs without losing a single wicket.–Staff Reporter

CDA FC beat Falcon FC in Soccer Cup

ISLAMABAD – CDA Football Club beat Falcon FC 3-0 in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 match here at G-8/4 Karachi Company ground on Monday. CDA must blame their strikers for not providing breakthrough, as no goal was scored in the first half. The deadlock was finally broken in the 55th minute, when Noman scored the first goal to provide CDA 1-0 lead which was doubled by Asad in the 65th minute and then Taseer completed the team’s hatrick in the 80th minute. In the second match of the day at the same venue, PEF Chaser got walk over against Pak Sporting FC. In the third match at T&T ground, Youngsters FC thrashed Rover FC 5-0. Nofil opened the scoring in the 29th minute and after that Mubashir, Abid, Ali and Afaq slammed one goal each to help their team finish the match at 5-0.–Staff Reporter