Karachi - Former Pakistan captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja said he counts Younus Khan as among the top players of Pakistan.

Raja said he considered nationalism as the biggest quality of Younus Khan. “For me, Younus Khan is among the top three cricketers in Pakistan. The biggest thing Younis has is Pakistaniyat.”

Ramiz hoped that the star batsman would achieve the historic milestone of reaction 10,000 Test runs during the West Indies series. “Scoring 10,000 runs is not easy, not even in club cricket. He [Younis] has provided happiness and joy even for us in the commentary box. We hope that you [Younus] score 10,000 runs and complete this in your first innings.”

Ramiz added that Younus’ value went beyond the 10,000 run milestone as the innings he produced for Pakistan both on and off the field were spectacular. On Saturday, Younus Khan announced that he would be retiring from international cricket following the West Indies Test series. Younus followed Misbah-ul-Haq who also announced his retirement.