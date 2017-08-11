ISLAMABAD - Amna Huda clinched the top position in the qualifying round of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017, which commenced here at Leisure City bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall.

Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) minister Riaz Pirzada inaugurated the championship by rolling the ball, while PSB Director General Akhtar Ganjera, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) secretary Ijazur Rehman and others were also present on the occasion. The championship is being organised by the PTBF in collaboration with Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association (ITBA), with Jubilee Life Insurance is the title sponsor.

A total of more than 300 bowlers from across the country will be seen in action over the next week, while whopping 60 female bowlers will also exhibit their prowess in the mega activity. The entire arena was presenting bride look, as the club was decorated with balloons and bounties. On the first night, two games each were played among 60 bowlers while 12 bowlers managed to book berths in the final qualifying round, which will be held on August 12. The amateur and deaf categories events will be played on late Thursday and Friday nights.

Amna Huda grabbed the top spot as she scored 108 pins in the first game and 111 pins in the second, as her total score was 219 with an average of 110. Rozina Ali of Channel 24 was second with total of 217 pins while Tuba Shoaib bagged third place with total of 198 pins. Other notable performers were Asfa Rehman (191), Nawal (188), Saba Bajeer (180), Shazia Nayyar (178), Shaista Parveen (168), Sidra (157), Muniba Malik (152), Seemab (148) and Wajiha (137).

IPC Minister Riaz Pirzada appreciated the efforts of the PTBF and thanked them for inviting him for the wonderful event. He promised to look into the matter of ignoring tenpin bowling in the Vth Asian Indoor Games set to be held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

“When our bowlers are doing a great job, then how can the POA leave them high and dry. I will also talk to POA president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hassan and ask him to include tenpin bowlers in the Pakistani contingent.”