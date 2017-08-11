Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars’ owner Fawad Rana launched the Durban team of South Africa’s T20 Global League today.

While addressing the ceremony of ‘Durban Qalandars’, Lahore Qalandars chairman Fawad Rana said he was glad to be representing the KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa’s new T20 competition held later this year.

“There is no better opportunity to come and invest in this great country,” he added

Rana Fawad along with Cricket South Africa CEO Haroon Lorgat and Durban Qalandars’ player Hashim Amla at the launching ceremony.

Lorgat said the “development of youth” lay at the centre of Rana brothers’ vision.

“We are proud represent Qalandars, We share their values & vision of transformation,” said Fawzia Peer, Durban Deputy Mayor.

PSL franchise and 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi own the rights of ‘Benoni Zalmi’- will be another franchise of South Africa’s T20 league. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, owner of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, will be running Cape Town's team while the owners of Delhi Daredevils own Johannesburg's team.