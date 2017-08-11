SYDNEY - Former Test wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has joined the Australian team support staff as fielding coach until the end of 2019, Cricket Australia said Thursday. Haddin replaces former Australia batsman Greg Blewett, who has taken up a position with the South Australian Cricket Association. Haddin, 39, has coached the Australia A side and was an assistant coach during Australia's tour of New Zealand earlier this year. He also had a stint with Islamabad in the Pakistan Premier League.