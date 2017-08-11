LAHORE - National chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that he anticipates quality and challenging cricket during the National T20 Cup as the best combination regional teams have been selected through drafting.

Talking to the reporters after drafting of the National T20 Cup here at a local hotel on Thursday, Inzamam said: “The selectors, coaches and captains have put in their best efforts to make best combinations and teams and I look forward healthy and enthralling competition ahead.” Senior players are inducted in great numbers to feature in the national event to make the teams balanced. When asked whether junior players should be given preference to the seniors in this event to hunt future stars for the national team, Inzamam said: “Yes, this suggestion needs to be pondered over. We must prefer talented junior players to the seniors. Youngsters are more energetic and passionate and they perform more enthusiastically in the Twenty20 format. So we should certainly think about it and try to get in more and more juniors for the event.”

Reportedly during the drafting, Inzamam got angry on the selection of a young player for Lahore Blues team. When the chief selector was asked about it, he said: “Being a chief selector, I see the things differently. I don’t want youngsters in a team, where already there are big names, as it will deprive the young players of exhibiting their prowess properly and they won’t be able to perform in a better way. So that’s why, I wanted each region selects a balance team, where every young and upcoming player get the best chance to prove their mettle and excel.”

When asked whether to retain the Champions Trophy winning combination for the Sri Lanka series or the top performers of the National T20 Cup would also be given chance for the said series, the chief selector said: “Whenever a player performs exceptionally in a national tournament, we can’t take him to the national team very next day. We need to observe them for at least one year, and if they succeed in giving consistent performances, then they deserve to be in the national team.”

“Secondly, if during the series, we need a player, then we will have a very good back up and in that case, we can certainly give the top performers a fair chance in the national team,” he added.

To another query about Champions Trophy, he said: “Thanks God, we have won the Champions Trophy in great style. All credit goes to boys, who world really hard and played as a unit which helped them achieve such a distinction. This victory boosted the team’s morale and it will also help the players improve their game and give out their best, so that the team may continue giving consistent performances.”

Inzamam also reminded the players to forget about the past victory and start working hard for the future assignments. “As the competition of survival is very tough in the team, the players have to work really hard and keep on giving consistent performances.

#We have very good back up in shape of young performers, who are capable of replacing any senior, so everyone needs to do well and try to make the team number one.”