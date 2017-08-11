World-record signing Neymar looks set to make his debut for Paris St Germain on Sunday after the French football federation confirmed it had received the player's transfer certificate.

The Brazilian, whose 222 million euros (£201 mln) signing from Barcelona doubled the world-record transfer fee, was prevented from playing in PSG's first Ligue 1 match of the season against Amiens last week because his registration had gone through too late.

PSG travel to En Avant Guingamp on Sunday.

"One thing is clear: we want him to make his debut (on Sunday)," PSG coach Unai Emery told reporters. "He's been good in training. He is ready. We want him to be in the squad and to start. He's a player we need."

"I think he is ready to start the game."

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed that Neymar was now licensed to play in France.

"The FFF confirms it has received the transfer certificate of Neymar Jr, sent by the RFEF (Spanish football federation)," the FFF said on its Twitter feed on Friday.

PSG opened the season by beating Amiens 2-0 at the Parc des Princes last Saturday. They ended last season as runners-up to Monaco after winning four successive Ligue 1 titles.