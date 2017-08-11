ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) executive board meeting was held after ninth-month gap here on Thursday at PMDC office under the chair of its president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

Talking to The Nation, Brig Khokhar said: “As everybody is aware of the fact that I was not well so the meeting could not take place earlier, but I made things crystal clear that everybody including women wing chairperson Khushbakht Shujat lauded the way the new management made details of all the income and expenditures list public to the members. She went on to say that I had been associated with the PHF for last 8 to 10 years, but I have never heard and witnessed the financial details were made public. It is very great step taken by the PHF, as public and office-bearers must be informed about where the money is being spent, so that no one could object.”

The PHF chief said a number of decisions were made during the lengthy meeting, in which vice presidents Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, Syed M Tariq, secretary Shahbaz Senior, treasurer Ikhlaq Usmani, chief selector Hassan Sardar, technocrats Islahuddin Siddiqui, Naveed Alam, Musaddiq Hussain, women wing chairperson Khushbakht Shujat, three provincial hockey associations secretaries, Asif Khokhar (Punjab), Ramzan Jamali (Sindh) and Amjed Satti (Balochistan), but there was no KP hockey association representation due to two factions, while representatives of Army and Wapda also attended the meeting.” Khokhar stressed upon the need of promoting hockey so that the lost hockey glory might be regained.

PHF secretary Shahbaz Senior informed the house about income and expenditures and said there was an urgent need of adopting check and balance system. The house gave approval to the last meeting minutes, while election rules and giving 20 percent representation to women were also approved.

The house expressed disappointment saying the previous management failed to submit report regarding poor performance in the world cup and urged them to submit report as early as possible and also inform about delay in filing report.

It was also decided to give proper attention towards promoting women hockey. The 2017-18 election scrutiny was also discussed, while competition, umpiring, discipline, finance, legal and coaching committees’ formation was also given approval. It was also decided in principle to form a think tank and also start hockey league on the same patron of the Pakistan Super League.