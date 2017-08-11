Accuracy key for 2018 Ryder Cup: Furyk

CHARLOTTE - US 2018 Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk said Wednesday that accuracy will be critical in next year's Ryder Cup showdown with Europe after a visit to Le Golf National in France. The 47-year-old, whose lone major title came at the 2003 US Open, will lead holders America into the biennial team matches next year against a European squad captained by Denmark's Thomas Bjorn. "It doesn't look like a place where you're going to be long and wild and bomb it all over the place and score," Furyk said. "It looks like a place where you need to control the golf ball, hit a lot of greens. It will favor a good ball-striking team. Looking at the champions on the wall at Le Golf National, you see a lot of guys that can control the golf ball, that are accurate hitters, that hit a lot of fairways."–AFP

Mexico captain linked to drug cartel

WASHINGTON - The US Treasury has accused Rafael Marquez, captain of Mexico's national football team and a former FC Barcelona player, of being a "front person" for a major drug trafficking organisation. Marquez, who has captained his team a record four times in the World Cup, was one of 22 people and 43 entities the US Treasury placed on a sanctions list in relation to a Guadalajara-based drug trafficking group controlled by businessman Raul Flores Hernandez. The Treasury said Marquez has a "longstanding relationship" with Flores, has acted as a "front person" for him and held assets on drug cartel's behalf. Marquez, who voluntarily reported to Mexican Justice Ministry, denied any involvement. "I categorically deny any type of relationship with said organszation and the referred events."–AFP

Sagan takes third stage, Kung stays in lead

THE HAGUE - World champion Peter Sagan sprinted to victory in the third stage of the BinckBank Tour on Wednesday, triumphing over the 185km run between Blankenberge and Ardooie in Belgium with Switzerland's Stefan Kung staying in the race lead. Sagan, who also won the first stage, finished ahead of Belgium's Edwards Theuns and Rudy Barbier of France. Thursday's fourth stage is over 154.2km from Riemst to Lanaken. Third stage results: 1. Peter Sagan (SVK/Bora-Hansgrohe) 4hr 14:01, 2. Edward Theuns (BEL), 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA), 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED), 5. Loïc Vliegen (BEL) all same time. Overall standings: 1. Stefan Küng (SUI/BMC) 8hr 15:08, 2. Maciej Bodnar (POL) at 04, 3. Tom Dumoulin (NED) 05, 4. Peter Sagan (SVK) 05, 5. Søren Kragh Andersen (DEN) 08.–AFP

First qualifying round matches decided

LAHORE – The qualifying round matches of 1st SNGPL National Jashan-e-Azadi Squash Championship 2017 were played here at Punjab Squash Complex on Thursday. In first qualifying round men’s senior category, Salman Saleem, Zeeshan Khan, Kashif Asif, Waqas Mehboob, Abbas Shaukat, M Adil Faqir, Asif Khan Khalil and Nauman Khan registered victories. The women senior category first qualifying round saw Noorul Huda, Mehwish, Kainat, Noorul Ain Ijaz, Unaiza Nasir, Sibgha Arshad, Amna Fayyaz and Maira Shahzad won their respective matches. All the top national male and female players including Israr Ahmed, Maria Toor, Madina Zafar, Farhan Mehboob have arrived for main draw. SNGPL MD Amjad Latif will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest today (Friday) while the finals will be played on August 14.–Staff Reporter