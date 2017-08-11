LONDON - Mark Stoneman is set to become Alastair Cook's latest England opening partner after he was selected to make his debut in next week's day/night first Test against the West Indies at Edgbaston. Surrey batsman Stoneman, 30, was included in a 13-man squad announced Thursday from which the struggling Keaton Jennings was dropped.

The Durham opener only averaged 15.87 in eight innings during England's 3-1 series win over his native South Africa, which concluded with a 177-run victory in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Monday. Now Surrey batsman Stoneman, a former Durham team-mate of Jennings, is in line to become Cook's 12th partner at the top of the order in five years since the retirement of former captain Andrew Strauss.

Stoneman has scored 1,000 runs in first-class cricket this season, including a highest score of 197, while averaging 58.82 with three centuries. By replacing Jennings, Stoneman will form another all-left-handed combination at the top of England's order with Cook in a match that starts at Birmingham's Edgbaston ground on Thursday, July 17.

Meanwhile Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane, who last year became the first overseas player to appear for Australia's New South Wales in more than 30 years, has been called into a Test squad for the first time

"Selectors would like to offer their congratulations to Mark Stoneman and Mason Crane who thoroughly deserve their opportunity in the squad," said England selector James Whitaker in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

Sheer weight of runs appears to have seen Stoneman force his way in ahead of Haseeb Hameed, who made his Test debut in India last year but has managed just one first-class score of more than fifty so far this season.

SQUAD: Alastair Cook (Essex), Mark Stoneman (Surrey), Tom Westley (Essex), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Ben Stokes (Durham), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Toby Roland-Jones (Middlesex), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mason Crane (Hampshire).