ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Army won the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Ski Championship 2017 held at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar on Friday.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, while Air Marshal Asad Lodhi, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, who is also the president Ski Federation of Pakistan (SFP) accompanied the chief guest. CJCS witnessed skilful display by the athletes and distributed trophies and awards among the winners. PAF remained runners-up.

Gen Zubair appreciated the efforts of the PAF and the SFP in promoting skiing in country and extending facilities at Naltar and Kalabagh for nurturing this exhilarating sport.

Abdul Jan of Army won the gold medal in Giant Slalom, M Iqbal also from Army took silver and M Abbas of PAF won bronze medal. In the Slalom, Zia of Army won the gold, followed by Abdul Jan of Army and Sarwar Khan of PAF.

Master Paints, Army win in polo cup

LAHORE (Staff Reporter: Master Paints and Army registered victories on the fourth day of the Faysal Bank Solitaire Polo Cup 2017 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints defeated by Diamond/Master Paints by 6½-5. Ahmed Ali Tiwana was hero of the day for Master Paints as he hammered fabulous four goals while Sufi Haris and Andres Crispo hit one goal apiece. From the losing side, Juan Cruz Losada slammed four goals and Sufi Farooq scored one.

In the second match of the day, half goal handicap advantage helped Army beat Diamond Paints by 6½-6. Manuel Taqulinu was star of the day for Army as he thwarted fantastic five while Ahmed Zubair Butt struck one. From the losing side, Saqib Khan Khakwani played superb polo and hammered six goals but his teams couldn’t score victory.

Diamond Academy in T20 league semis

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Diamond Cricket Academy Islamabad stormed into the semi-finals of the T20 Interloop Premier League being held at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad under the banner of Regional Cricket Association Faisalabad.

Diamond Academy beat all the three teams in the initial round with a comprehensive margin before moving into semi-finals. In their last match, Diamond Academy Islamabad defeated strong Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad XI by 3 wickets in the last over.

Powered by Sarmad Bhatti’s 59, Faizan Riaz (36) and Moeid Shaikh (32), Diamond Academy landed home with three deliveries to spare, left-arm spinner Abdul Majid claimed 4 wickets, while Moeid Shaikh got two wickets.