COLOMBO - A 212-run opening stand between Ayesha Zafar (115) and Javeria Khan (100) helped Pakistan to 276 for 5 before Nashra Sandhu returned figures of 5 for 11 to dismiss Papua New Guinea for 40, completing a 236-run win in Colombo.

Zafar and Javeria batted for 38 overs before the former retired out. While Zafar's 115 came off 98 balls, Javeria's ton took 146 deliveries. After Javeria's dismissal, PNG's bowlers struck late to keep Pakistan to 276.

In their chase, only one of PNG's batsman reached double digits. Konio Oala made 14 of her team's total of 40, after she came in to bat at 17 for 3. Sandhu's slow left-arm spin fetched her five wickets, while Maham Tariq and Ghulam Fatima took two wickets each as Pakistan flattened their opponents in 24.5 overs to win their second successive game.

At P Sara Oval, India won by 125 runs after dismissing Ireland for 125 to become the first team to qualify for the Super Six stage. This after a 174-run opening stand between Deepti Sharma (89) and Thirush Kamini (113*). Kamini's unbeaten knock - her highest ODI score - took India to 250 for 2.

Ireland lost Shauna Kavanagh in the first over to Shikha Pandey. She struck again in his second over after which Poonam Yadav took three wickets and run through the Irish middle-order. Gaby Lewis (33) and Isobel Joyce (31) top scored for Ireland, but with seven of their batsmen struggling for starts, they folded for 125 in the 50th over.

Zimbabwe completed a 36-run win over Thailand at Colombo's MCA ground, successfully defending 191 against Thailand.

Thailand's bowlers had reduced Zimbabwe to 64 for 3 but a 41-run fourth-wicket stand, followed by a 48-run seventh wicket stand helped them to 191. Five batsmen scored between 25 and 35, with Mary-Anne Musonda (35) and Precious Marange (34) top scoring for them. Nomatter Mutasa gave Zimbabwe the early breakthrough in Thailand's chase with two early wickets; they soon stumbled to 40 for 4 in the 17th over, and by the 33rd, they were at 84 for 6. Their captain Sornnarin Tippoch scored a 92-ball 50 and held up one end with the lower order, but she was the last to be dismissed as Zimbabwe posted their first win of the competition.

Bangladesh's offspinners, Khadija Tul Kubra and Salma Khatun, took six wickets between them to bowl out Scotland for 140 in their side's seven-wicket win in Colombo.

Having elected to bat, Scotland lost their top three with only 37 on board by the 17th over. Rachel Scholes and Kari Anderson added 50 for the fourth wicket but Scotland suffered another batting slump, losing seven wickets for 53 runs. While seven batsmen got into double-figures, only Anderson scored more than 20, falling for 28 off 57 balls. Bangladesh captain Rumana Ahmed's legbreaks complemented Tul Kubra and Khatun, with returns of 2 for 24 in 10 overs.

Bangladesh's chase was steered by an unbeaten 75-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Fargana Hoque and Rumana, who sealed the win with 75 balls to spare. Hoque made an unbeaten 53 off 109 balls, her second half-century in the tournament, while Ahmed's all-round performance - she scored 38 not-out -- earned her the Player-of-the-Match award.

Scores in brief

Group A

India beat Ireland by 125 runs at

P. Sara Stadium

India 250-2 (Thirush Kamini 113 not out, Deepti Sharma 89).

Ireland 125 all out in 49.1 overs (Gaby Lewis 33, Isobel Joyce 31, Poonam Yadav 3-30, Shikha Pandey 2-11, Devika Vaidya 2-11).

Zimbabwe beat Thailand by 36 runs at Mercantile Cricket Association

Zimbabwe 191-8 in 50 overs (Mary-Ann Musonda 35, Precious Marange 34, Chanida Sutthiruang 2-57).

Thailand 155 all out in 47.3 overs (Sornnarin Tippoch 50, Nomatter Mutasa 4-28, Tasmeen Granger 2-30).

Group B

Pakistan beat Papua New Guinea by 236 runs at Nondescripts

Cricket Club

Pakistan 276-5 in 50 overs (Ayesha Zafar 115 retired, Javeria Khan 100)

Papua New Guinea 40 all out (Nashra Sandhu 5-11, Ghulam Fatima 2-3, Maham Tariq 2-5)

Bangladesh beat Scotland by seven wickets at Colombo Cricket Club

Scotland 140 all out in 49.1 overs

(Kari Anderson 28, Salma Khatun 3-21, Khadija Tul Kabra 3-31 Rumana Ahmed 2-24).

Bangladesh 143-3 in 37.3 overs (Fargana Hoque 53 not out, Rumana Ahmed 38 not out).