DUBAI - The Quetta Gladiators bowled Lahore Qalanders out at 128 runs with eight balls still to go as they defended their 136-run total in the second match of the Pakistan Super League 2017 Friday.

In the 18th over Quetta took the second-last scalp, the wicket that mattered, as Sunil Narine was bowled out by Tymal Mills, who gave him no time to react with a full and fast delivery.

The wicket sealed the fate for the Lahore Qalandars after which Yasir Shah became the last player to go as the match ended with 8 balls still remaining. He was caught by Hassan Khan on his own delivery in the 19th over.

The Qalandars, who had opted to field first after winning the toss, kept losing wickets at a steady pace after a fiery start where they posted 50 runs on the board in just six overs before losing momentum.

Bilawal Bhatti lost his wicket while returning for the second run but not making it, as the throw by the fielder hit the stumps directly.

Qalandars lost an important wicket as Mohammad Nawaz bowled Elliot out on a flat delivery that stopped just a touch before beating the bat and hitting the wicket. Sohail Tanvir was out of luck as he was bowled out on a tricky delivery by Mohammad Nawaz, Sunil Narine joined Elliott on the crease after the loss.

Mohamad Rizwan was declared leg before wicket on Hasan Khan's ball as he managed to put up just five runs on the board soon after Umer Akmal left for the pavilion without troubling the scorers, as Perera took his second catch on Anwar Ali's ball.

Brendon McCullum scored 20 before also being caught by Perera on a Zulfiqar Babar delivery. Jason Roy was unfortunate to lose his wicket to Babar while attempting a foolish shot after putting 27 runs up on the board, which consisted of five quick fours and one six.

The Quetta Gladiators took their time to come up to what looked like a nominal 136 run total in 20 overs at the loss of 9 wickets in the first innings.

Rilee Rossouw was the only notable performer in the otherwise uneventful first inning as he put up 60 runs on the board before he lost his wicket to Mohammad Irfan on Umer Akmal's catch. Irfan also took out Tymal and Kevin Pieterson.

Sohail Tanvir took out Hassan Khan at 16 runs and Ahmad Shehzad at five runs as he bowled consistently well and merely conceded 26 runs in four overs. Thisara Perera was caught at 12 by Bilawal Bhatti on Yasir Shah's ball, who also managed to run Mohammad Nawaz out on his own ball after he scored just one run.

Sunil Narine did not waste any time and bowled Sarfraz Ahmed for just one run. Asad Shafiq lost his wicket to Narine as he was bowled out at 29 runs in the 10th over.

Ahmad Shehzad made his way back to the pavilion early after scoring just five runs off eight balls, he was caught by Mohammad Rizwan on Sohail Tanvir's ball.

The Qalandars won the toss and opted to field.

Scoreboard

QUETTA GLADIATORS:

Asad Shafiq b Narine 29

Ahmed Shehzad c Rizwan b Tanvir 5

K Pietersen b Irfan 3

R Rossouw c Akmal b Irfan 60

Sarfraz Ahmed b Narine 1

M Nawaz run out 1

T Perera c Bilawal b Yasir 12

Hasan Khan c Roy b Tanvir 16

Anwar Ali not out 3

T Mills lbw b Irfan 0

EXTRAS: (lb2, w4) 6

TOTAL: (9 wkts; 20 overs) 136

FOW: 1-14, 2-22, 3-51, 4-54, 5-56, 6-83, 7-128, 8-133, 9-136

BOWLING: Sohail Tanvir 4-0-24-2, M Irfan

4-0-26-3, S Narine 4-0-16-2, Bilawal Bhatti 2-0-17-0, Yasir Shah 4-0-32-1,

G Elliott 2-0-19-0

LAHORE QALANDARS:

J Roy b Zulfiqar 27

B McCullum c Perera b Zulfiqar 20

Fakhar Zaman run out 11

Umar Akmal c Perera b Anwar 0

M Rizwan lbw b Hasan 5

G Elliott b Nawaz 26

Sohail Tanvir b Nawaz 5

S Narine lbw b Mills 26

Bilawal Bhatti run out 1

Yasir Shah c&b Hasan 1

M Irfan not out 3

EXTRAS: (lb2, w1) 3

TOTAL: (all out; 18.4 overs) 128

FOW: 1-34, 2-49, 3-50, 4-60, 5-68, 6-77, 7-117, 8-124, 9-124, 10-128

BOWLING: Zulfiqar Babar 4-0-31-2, T Mills 4-0-31-1, Anwar Ali 1-0-8-1, M Nawaz 4-0-19-2, Hasan Khan 2.4-0-10-2, T Perera 3-0-27-0

TOSS: Lahore Qalandars

UMPIRES: Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza

TV UMPIRE: Ahsan Raza

MATCH REFEREE: M Anees