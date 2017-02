Karachi Kings set 160 runs target for Quetta Gladiators in the 5th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 played at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Opener Shahzaib Hasan was the first loss for Kings, who lost his wicket off a slow delivery by TS Mills after contributing 19 runs including 3 fours.

Babar Azam joined Chris Gayle on crease after Shahzaib left for the Pavilion. He seemed in a good pace.

Gladiators’ Perera delivered a good length, pitched on leg ball to dismiss Gayle. He departed after adding 10 runs including 1 six.

Skipper Kumar Sangakara came in at number four and scored 25 runs with the help of 1 six and 1 four. Hasan Khan took his catch off the slow delivery by Perera.

Babar Azam was remarkable amongst all, who scored 50 runs before getting run out by Ahmed Shahzad’s throw, collected by Perera.

Thesara Perera was the leading wicket-taker, who departed three batsmen, while TS Mills made two batsmen out.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first.

Teams:

Quetta Gladiators:

Asad Shafiq, Ahmed Shehzad, KP Pietersen, RR Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Thesara Perera, Hasan Khan, Anwar Ali, TS Mills, Zulfiqar Babar

Karachi Kings:

Kumar Sangakara (captain), Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Babar Azam, Ravi Bopara, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shahzaib Hasan, Kevin Pollard, Sohail Khan, Abrar Ahmed