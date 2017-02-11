Lahore Qalandars have made 46 runs at the loss of two wickets at the end of fifth over, providing 21 runs in the very first over as they chase Islamabad United's 159 runs target in the fourth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 played at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Skipper Brendon McCullum was caught out on Rumman Raees' full-length delivery after scoring 25 runs off 10 balls, including 4 fours and 1 six.

Fakhar Zaman came in at number 3, and returned to pavilion after scoring just 5 runs. Mohammad Sami took the catch off his own ball.

Islamabad United's innings:

Skipper Misbah ul Haq and Shadab Khan team up to pile up 159 runs’ target for Lahore Qalandars, who seemed quite balanced after making openers, Sam Billings and Dwayne Smith, out.

Islamabad United openers Sam Billings and Dwayne Smith had a good opening stand of 70 runs for their team as they kept on scoring boundaries while rotating strike.

Sam Billings had scored 37 runs off 28 balls with the help of 4 fours and 1 six when he was caught out by GD Elliott in the 10th over.

Smith was also caught out in the same over by Elliot, who seems doing it all.

Islamabad United had scored 76 runs at the end of 10th over with the loss of two wickets.

Elliot was the key baller from Lahore Qalandars’ side, who took four wickets and kept the game leveled.

Haddin was also caught out off the ball by Elliot, who claimed both openers earlier. He could score just 9 runs off 15 balls.

Sunil Narine claimed Asif Ali’s wicket, who could score just 1 run before making its way back to pavilion.

Shane Watson, previous match’ superstar, was the fourth prey of Elliot. Umar Akmal took his catch on long on.

Islamabad United had made 100 runs by the end of 15 overs, as Watson left for the pavilion.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars had won the toss against Islamabad United and invited the rivals to bat first in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017, which is being played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium Saturday.

Suffering from match-fixing scandal, Islamabad United made three changes to their squad that are Rumman Raees for Muhammad Irfan, Asif Ali for Sharjeel Khan, and Shadab Khan for Imad Butt.

Teams:

Islamabad United

Misbah ul Haq (capt), Mohammad Sami, Saeed Ajmal, Asif Ali, Rumman Raees, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Sam Billings, Dwayne Smith, Imran Khalid, Shadab Khan

Lahore Qalandars

Jason Roy, Brendon McCullum (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, GD Elliott, Sohail Tanvir, Sunil Narine, Bilawal Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Irfan Jr