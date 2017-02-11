LAUSANNE:- The international sports tribunal Friday stripped Russian runner Mariya Savinova-Farnosova of the London Olympics 800 metres gold medal and banned her until 2019 for doping. The latest blow to Russia's sporting image should give South African Caster Semenya the 2012 Olympic title to add to the one she claimed in Rio last year. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said there was "clear evidence" that Savinova was involved in doping from before the European Championship in Barcelona in 2010 until the 2013 world championships in Moscow -- including for the 2012 London Games and the 2011 world championships in Daegu.–AFP