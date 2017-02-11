Sohail Khan, the father of Sharjeel Khan has said, “He has done nothing wrong.”

Speaking to journalists outside his house, he stressed that everything at this point is on speculations, suspicion and doubt. The matter was being investigated by the ICC and PCB.

He further said, “I have complete confidence in these governing bodies.”

PSL chairman Najam Sethi has tweeted that the anti-corruption unit of the PCB has started an inquiry. In the process Mohammad Irfan has been questioned but has not face immediate suspension.

Najam Sethi has also said, Shahzaib Hasan and Zulfiqar Babar will continue to play in PSL and they have also been questioned.