DUBAI - In a shocking turn of events, the Pakistan Cricket Board Friday provisionally suspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif under its Anti-Corruption Code and dumped the pair out of the Pakistan Super League.

"Sharjeel and Latif have been suspended and the rigorous and wide-ranging investigation by the PCB supported by the International Cricket Council will continue as part of collective efforts to protect the integrity of the sport," the board said in a statement.

No further details were released but the pair were thought to be linked to spot-fixing, an illegal betting practice rife in Pakistan cricket in recent years. Sharjeel, 27, was part of the Pakistan team which toured Australia and featured in a Test and all five one-day internationals. He has totalled 25 one-day internationals and 15 Twenty20s.

Latif, 31, was part of Pakistan's World Twenty20 squad in India last year and has played five one-day internationals and 13 Twenty20s.

Both the players were representing defending champions, Islamabad United in the ongoing PSL. While Khalid didn’t play in the opening match, Sharjeel fell cheaply leg before wicket.

The PCB said that Sharjeel and Khalid will remain suspended from all cricket as the PCB, supported by the International Cricket Council (ICC), continues is rigorous and wide-ranging investigation as part of a collective efforts to protect the integrity of the sport.

Najam Sethi, chairman of the Pakistan Super League said: "It would not be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case, however this investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sport. We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate."

“The investigation of the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit, backed by the ICC ACU, has been effective in dealing with this case to date and we will continue to work in the closest collaboration as the investigation proceeds,” Sethi added.

He said the PCB is absolutely committed to relentlessly pursuing anyone who would seek to damage the integrity of our sport.

Sethi said the popularity and the success of the inaugural edition of the event has prompted the bookies to turn their focus on the league but they would remain vigilant to avoid any bad practices in the league.

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan also commented on the development and said that it’s the player’s duty to inform the authorities regarding any suspicious approach.

“I must remind all the players of their responsibilities in the fight against corruption,” he said. “They must understand that if they even think they may have been the subject of a suspicious approach, it is their obligation under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code to report it to the authorities. Shaharyar said players should know the pitfalls of corruption.

“Under no circumstances will the PCB condone actions of a few individuals to bring disrepute to the game of cricket or taint the image of Pakistan.”

Pakistan cricket has been rocked by fixing scandals over the past several years. Former captain Salim Malik and Ataur Rehman were banned for life after an investigation in 2000.

Malik was punished for offering Australian trio Shane Warne, Tim May and Mark Waugh a bribe to underperform during their visit to Pakistan in 1995.

In 2010 then Test captain Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were banned for five years for spot-fixing while leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was banned for life in a spot-fixing case in 2012.