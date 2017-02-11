Lahore - Pakistan cricket Friday embroiled into another major controversy for just two million rupees for two dot balls. According to sources, this time aggressive opener of national team Sharjeel Khan fell victim to avarice that may jeopardize the dignity of Pakistan cricket yet again.

Well-placed sources revealed that Sharjeel and Khalid Latif, the players of defending champions Islamabad United, were not just suspended for their contacts with the bookies but they were also involved in the spot-fixing.

The sources said Sharjeel had struck a deal with bookies to play two dot balls in the first match of the Pakistan Super League and getting Rs two million in reward. Sharjeel played four balls in his first match against Peshawar Zalmi taking single on one and the playing two dot balls before Hassan Ali got him LBW on the fourth ball he faced. According to sources, the person with whom the players met and reached a deal is also a Pakistani national. According to sources, it was the ICC’s anti-corruption unit that unearthed the dealings of these players with the bookies who notified it to the PCB upon which the PCB took a prompt action and suspended both the players and sent them back home till further investigations.

Both PSL chairman Najam Sethi and PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan, however, have told the media that there was substantial evidence against the players available with the PCB’s anti-corruption unit but both the players would be given a fair chance of trial before reaching a final decision.