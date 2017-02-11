DUBAI - Peshawar Zalmi Friday defeated Karachi Kings, registering their first win of the tournament, by 7 wickets. Eoin Morgan's steady knock of 80 runs cemented the victory as he continued to punish the bowlers with periodic boundaries, helping his side to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Morgan made 80 off 57 balls and remained unbeaten at the crease, and was particularly brutal with deliveries by Mohammad Aamir and Shoaib Malik.

Zalmi posted 50 in nine overs after a less than stellar start, with Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan smashing away boundaries to steady the innings in their second match of the Pakistan Super League against the Karachi Kings.

Morgan and Malan took charge and ensured the overs were costly for the Kings. Malan fell before the 50 came up for Zalmi, caught on a ball by Imad Wasim and ending a 46 run partnership.

Zalmi lost two wickets in the first two overs of their innings, with Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal contributing no runs before returning to the pavilion.

Zalmi lost the wicket of their opener Hafeez in the opening over, with Hafeez continuing his streak of getting out for nought. Akmal followed Hafeez soon after in the second over after he was caught off a ball by Sohail Khan.

Hafeez was caught leg before on the fourth ball of the over, after barely surviving a similar situation on the first ball of the innings.

Kings posted a total of 118 runs for the loss of seven wickets after reeling from Peshawar Zalmi's periodic strikes at their core batting lineup which failed to perform.

However, Shoaib Malik and Ravi Bopara came to rescue and both added 59 runs for the fifth wicket and later Kieron Pollard batted well but could reach only 118. Shoaib made 44, and Bopara scored 33 while Pollard remained not out on 27.

Malik was caught behind by Kamran Akmal, six runs short of his half century, to a ball by Wahab Riaz. Bopara was caught on a ball by Mohammad Asghar. The new batsmen on the crease, Imad Wasim, spent more time walking to the pitch than he spent on it, returning to the pavilion as duck.

For Peshawar Zalmi, Off-break bowler Mohammad Hafeez and left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz claimed two wickets each for just seven runs and 23, respectively.

Scoreboard

KARACHI KINGS:

Shahzaib Hasan c Jordan b Hafeez 0

C Gayle lbw b Hafeez 2

Babar Azam c Sammy b Hasan 1

K Sangakkara c Hafeez b Jordan 5

Shoaib Malik c Akmal b Wahab 44

R Bopara c Jordan b Asghar 33

K Pollard not out 27

Imad Wasim c Sammy b Wahab 0

M Aamir not out 3

EXTRAS: (lb2, w1) 3

TOTAL: (7 wkts; 20 overs) 118

FOW: 1-0, 2-2, 3-8, 4-12, 5-71, 6-95, 7-95

BOWLING: M Hafeez 3-0-7-2, Hasan Ali 3-0-26-1, C Jordan 3-0-21-1, Shahid Afridi 4-0-16-0, Wahab Riaz 4-0-23-2, M Asghar 3-0-23-1

PESHAWAR ZALMI:

M Hafeez lbw b Aamir 0

D Malan c Babar b Imad 22

Kamran Akmal c Imad b Sohail 0

E Morgan not out 80

Haris Sohail not out 13

EXTRAS: (lb1, w3) 4

TOTAL: (3 wkts; 18.3 overs) 119

FOW: 1-0, 2-2, 3-48

BOWLING: M Aamir 4-1-22-1, Sohail Khan 3.3-0-20-1, Shoaib Malik 4-0-41-0, Imad Wasim 3-0-13-1, Abrar Ahmed 4-0-22-0

TOSS: Peshawar Zalmi

UMPIRES: Ahmed Shahab, Ahsan Raza

TV UMPIRE: Asif Yaqoob

MATCH REFEREE: R Mahanama (SL)